Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.8 days.

Swire Properties stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Swire Properties has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Get Swire Properties alerts:

Swire Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.