Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 45.1% in February

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $23.60 on Monday. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

