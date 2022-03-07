Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($38.20) to €30.00 ($33.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Traton has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

