Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of BHG opened at $2.08 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

