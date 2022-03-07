Desjardins Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$99.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.74.

BNS stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

