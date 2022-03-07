Raymond James Cuts BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $39.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

