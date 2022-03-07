BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE:BB opened at $6.48 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.