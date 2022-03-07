ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

