Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Financial Comparison

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

18.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -8,294.27% -59.78% -43.48% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -572.12% -86.10% -61.91%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 549.35%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 329.93%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 139.14 -$25.16 million ($1.24) -1.24 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 157.11 -$67.47 million ($2.47) -2.98

Onconova Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.