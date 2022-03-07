Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 508.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 978,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 535.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 230,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Omeros by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Omeros by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 170,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

