$715.93 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will post $715.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.90 million to $720.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

