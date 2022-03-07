Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head to Head Review

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 12.37 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 2.80 $996.00 million $17.69 12.56

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 685.15%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

