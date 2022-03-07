nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Get nCino alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 1.17. nCino has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the period.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nCino (NCNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.