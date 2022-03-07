Mizuho Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $31.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE WES opened at $25.60 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

