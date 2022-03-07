Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Price Target Raised to €53.00

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IPSOF stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. Ipsos has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

