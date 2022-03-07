Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Price Target Raised to €53.00

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
IPSOF stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. Ipsos has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $43.75.
About Ipsos (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsos (IPSOF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.