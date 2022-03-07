Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Lowered to $703.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $723.00 to $703.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $671.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.57. The firm has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

