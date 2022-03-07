UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $20.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

