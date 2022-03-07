Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Check in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STER. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

