Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in February

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Monday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Several research firms recently commented on WDPSF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($41.57) to €43.00 ($48.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

