Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Grows By 60.3%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the January 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.6 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

