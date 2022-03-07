KeyCorp Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $63.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.