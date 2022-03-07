SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.