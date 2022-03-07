Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTY. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 434,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 763,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 497,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,572,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

