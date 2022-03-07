MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

