Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $101.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $101.00 million. Yext posted sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Yext by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 223,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yext by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $845.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

