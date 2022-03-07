$265.37 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will report $265.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $266.04 million. Yelp posted sales of $232.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

