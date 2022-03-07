Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) to report $37.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.82 million and the lowest is $37.03 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,087 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $12,066,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 431.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 88,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.