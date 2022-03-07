Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) to report $37.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.82 million and the lowest is $37.03 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.
Shares of XENT opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17.
Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.