Berenberg Bank Trims XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Target Price to GBX 5,600

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $70.64 on Thursday. XP Power has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07.
About XP Power (Get Rating)
