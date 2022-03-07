Berenberg Bank Trims XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Target Price to GBX 5,600

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $70.64 on Thursday. XP Power has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07.

Get XP Power alerts:

About XP Power (Get Rating)

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.