Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at 2.99 on Thursday. Piaggio & C has a 1 year low of 2.70 and a 1 year high of 4.30.

About Piaggio & C (Get Rating)

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

