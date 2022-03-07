Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at 2.99 on Thursday. Piaggio & C has a 1 year low of 2.70 and a 1 year high of 4.30.
About Piaggio & C (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piaggio & C (PIAGF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.