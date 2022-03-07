Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.30.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.