Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) PT Raised to CHF 659 at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Life has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $624.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

