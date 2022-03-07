CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.