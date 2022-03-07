CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $38.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
