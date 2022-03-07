Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target to $4.00

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. Calyxt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 155.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 804.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Calyxt by 708.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

