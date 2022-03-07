Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $73.43 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.