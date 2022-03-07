Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

