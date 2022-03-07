Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.
Shares of CARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $572.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.