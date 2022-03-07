Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $572.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.