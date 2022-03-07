FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.45 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.