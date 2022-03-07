Comparing Compass (COMP) & Its Peers

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Compass to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Compass and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass
|$6.42 billion
|-$494.10 million
|-2.95
|Compass Competitors
|$2.06 billion
|$194.55 million
|21.32
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Compass and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass
|0
|2
|9
|0
|2.82
|Compass Competitors
|382
|1705
|2526
|79
|2.49
Compass presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 183.67%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 53.88%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Compass and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass
|-7.70%
|-64.94%
|-19.65%
|Compass Competitors
|-3.81%
|-4.81%
|5.65%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
