Head to Head Review: 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

4 Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 4 Less Group alerts:

This table compares 4 Less Group and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.33 $1.19 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.83 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -71.33

4 Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 4 Less Group and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 4 Less Group and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 141.82%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Summary

Research Solutions beats 4 Less Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

4 Less Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Research Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for 4 Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4 Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.