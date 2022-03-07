Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to announce $761.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.70 million and the highest is $780.30 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $596.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

VSTO opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

