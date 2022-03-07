i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

IIIV opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $787.36 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

