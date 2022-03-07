Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VTAQ opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

