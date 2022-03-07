Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

