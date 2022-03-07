The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

