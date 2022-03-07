BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $25.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Amundi acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 75.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 39.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

