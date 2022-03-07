Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,404.33.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

