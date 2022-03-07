Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78.
Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATRO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.