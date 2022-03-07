Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Astronics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,537,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.