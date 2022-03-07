Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.