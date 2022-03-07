KeyCorp Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.92.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.