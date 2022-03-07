Contrasting 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 3D Systems and Certara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 2 4 1 0 1.86 Certara 0 1 3 0 2.75

3D Systems currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 63.13%. Certara has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.46%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Certara.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 52.31% -0.56% -0.35% Certara -4.64% 2.96% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Certara has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and Certara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $615.64 million 3.04 -$149.59 million $2.57 5.68 Certara $286.10 million 11.04 -$49.40 million ($0.08) -247.22

Certara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Certara beats 3D Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

